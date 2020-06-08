Multi-purpose IoT edge node and gateway

IoT Box was developed by Arrow and Shiratech in conjunction with STMicroelectronics (ST). Potential uses for the product include air quality monitoring, safe city/smart city, voice-sensing, home appliance, smart edge node, and industrial gateway applications. At the heart of IoT Box is Stinger96, a single board gateway based on the 96Boards IoT Edition specification, coupled with a proprietary mezzanine board to provide multiple wireless connectivity and sensor options. IoT Box is battery-powered, simplifying deployment in areas where mains power may be inaccessible or costly to access, and runs Linux Yocto. Stinger96 is designed around ST’s STM32MP157 microprocessor based on dual Arm Cortex-A7 cores and an Arm Cortex-M4 core. The board supports LTE Cat-M1, NB-IoT and EGPRS wireless connectivity with maximum data rates of up to 375/300 kbps uplink and downlink, respectively. It features global frequency bands, GPS and ultra-low-power consumption. Hardware connectivity includes micro USB, micro SD and micro SIM. The Stinger96 board is available separately for users who wish to develop their own gateways. The IoT Box features an ultra-low-power digital gas sensor for monitoring indoor air quality and two high-performance digital MEMS microphones. It also has a selection of GPIO and sensor interfaces including I2C, SPI and UART, and a rechargeable Li-ion 2000mAH battery.

Arrow Electronics - www.arrow.com