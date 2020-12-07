NOEL-V RISC-V core aims at high rel designs

Sysgo has ported its PikeOS real time operating system to the NOEL-V RISC-V and LEON cores from Cobham Glaiser.

Cobham Gaisler, the design centre of Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions (CAES), developed the NOEL-V core for space but the move to RISC-V opens up certifiable applications in avionics, railway, automotive, (industrial) internet of things, and medical applications.

The porting of PikeOS will provide Cobham Gaisler's customers with a robust and proven real-time operating system. Sysgo is working with Cobham Gaisler's debug monitor GRMON so that embedded developers can build and debug target applications on the real hardware. It supports LEON2, LEON3, LEON4, LEON5 and NOEL-V processors; LEON is based on the SPARC-v8 architecture, and NOEL-V is the first VHDL implementation of RISC-V in a series currently under development.

"Porting PikeOS to our LEON and NOEL-V platforms allows our customers to easily develop certified applications and combine applications of different criticality on the same hardware," said Daniel Hellström, Head of the Software Section at Cobham Gaisler. "In addition, the PikeOS hypervisor is EAL 3+ certified, thus combining safety and security on one platform."

As a European product, PikeOS is free of export restrictions and is therefore particularly suitable for companies with global operations, says Sysgo, which is part of the Thales group.

"We are very pleased to be working with Cobham Gaisler to bring together leading European technologies for today's global markets," said Franz Walkembach, VP Marketing & Alliances at Sysgo. "Further, this fits well into our strategy to support all major processor architectures."

