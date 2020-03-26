Out-band management for edge AI devices

Aetina Jetson edge computing platform equipped with InnoAGE solid-state hard drives enable remote out-of-band management, reducing the massive cost of manually repairing edge devices, and reducing equipment downtime. The Aetina Jetson edge computing platform comes in a small-form-factor and draws little power for embedded edge devices. The InnoAGE SSD is equipped with an Azure Sphere chip which can cut a separate space in the solid-state hard disk and install a separate operating system. If the operating system or software of the edge device crashes, the operator can reset or restore the edge device through the management platform on the Azure Cloud. Inference results of the AI edge computer can be securely uploaded to the cloud database.
