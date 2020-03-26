Out-band management for edge AI devices

March 26, 2020 //By Julien Happich
edge AI
Since edge devices have become a trend for industry nowadays, well management could be critical in the vertical application. GPGPU and edge computing solution provider Aetina Corporation announced its successful integration with the world's first out-of-band management SSD solution Innodisk InnoAGE.

Aetina Jetson edge computing platform equipped with InnoAGE solid-state hard drives enable remote out-of-band management, reducing the massive cost of manually repairing edge devices, and reducing equipment downtime. The Aetina Jetson edge computing platform comes in a small-form-factor and draws little power for embedded edge devices. The InnoAGE SSD is equipped with an Azure Sphere chip which can cut a separate space in the solid-state hard disk and install a separate operating system. If the operating system or software of the edge device crashes, the operator can reset or restore the edge device through the management platform on the Azure Cloud. Inference results of the AI edge computer can be securely uploaded to the cloud database.

Aetina – www.aetina.com


SiFive, Ceva pre-integrate IP for AI offering

SiFive, Ceva pre-integrate IP for AI offering

Business News | Jan 07,2020
processor

Applications processor has dedicated neural processing unit for edge AI

New Products | Jan 07,2020
SiFive

SiFive and CEVA partners on edge AI SoCs

Business News | Jan 08,2020
AI module

Murata partners with Google on tiny AI module

Business News | Jan 08,2020
code

AI-based tool delivers accurate code performance models

Technology News | Jan 08,2020
AI architecture has quantum computing aspirations

AI architecture has quantum computing aspirations

Technology News | Jan 09,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.