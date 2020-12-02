Protocol exerciser for PCIe 5.0 traffic validation

Viavi Solutions has launched a PCIe 5.0 analysis system that will be used by Broadcom for high performance computing chip development.

Together with the recently introduced Xgig 5P16 Analyzer, the first 16-lane protocol analysis system for PCIe 5.0, the VIAVI Xgig Protocol Exerciser enables real-time emulation, manipulation and analysis of PCIe 5.0 data traffic at all layers of the stack.

“Component and equipment manufacturers are in a race to develop robust technologies that can reliably handle emerging compute-intensive applications, from 400 Gigabit Ethernet and hyperscale networks to artificial intelligence,” said Tom Fawcett, Vice President and General Manager, Lab and Production Business Unit at Viavi. “The flexibility and performance of the Xgig Protocol Exerciser helps leading-edge manufacturers like Broadcom lead in that race by enabling validation of complex test cases that were not previously possible.”

The Xgig Protocol Exerciser enables in-depth protocol evaluation and debugging at 32Gbps per lane, as well as testing for PCIe compliance, allowing development of network technologies to meet the demands of tomorrow’s high-speed, high-performance computing applications. The analyser includes a system chassis, test stand interposer for device under test (DUT) connectivity, and the exerciser license key.

A modular architecture and an implementation tightly coupled to the analysis system reduces the need for extra hardware investments, while a familiar Xgig management interface helps limit training needs, minimizing overall design and development costs.

“Broadcom has selected Viavi as a key supplier for PCIe Gen 5.0 Analyzer/ Exerciser/ Jammer products. We performed a careful review in the marketplace and determined that the Xgig 5P16 family matches our requirements for development and validation of our industry-leading PCIe Gen 5.0 products,” said Dan Roehrich, Vice President of IC Development for the Data Center Solutions Group at Broadcom. “We believe Viavi’s ability to simultaneously inject errors and capture the data stream of 16 lanes, each running at 32Gbps, is unique in enabling detailed protocol and performance evaluation, at all layers of the PCIe stack. Thus, allowing Broadcom to bring to market a robust and thoroughly tested solution.”