Septentrio opens GNSS R&D centre in Finland

Belgian navigation technology developer Septentrio is opening a GNSS Research & Development centre in Espoo, Finland.

The new office is strategically located in Espoo, well known as a high-tech hub with a long history of GNSS and INS development, housing many leading technology companies as well as the Aalto University.

Septentrio will be expanding its R&D team in the coming months with engineers working on GNSS satellite navigation hardware and INS inertial navigation systems as well as software engineers. The establishment of the centre and the recruitment efforts will be led by Stefan Söderholm who joins from HERE Technologies, the spinout of Navteq that is owned by a group of German car makers. Söderholm was previously director of GNSS software at Fastrax which was acquired in 2012 to form uBlox Espoo.

“This new R&D centre will support our strong growth and further accelerate our strategic agenda of becoming the leading independent GNSS/INS supplier for demanding applications in industrial, scientific and infrastructural domains,” said Antoon De Proft, CEO of Septentrio. “We also welcome Stefan Söderholm, who brings a wealth of experience to our team and will lead the new R&D centre in Finland.”

“I am really excited to join Septentrio,” said Söderholm. “I have always been impressed by its technology and I look forward to be part of this great team that develops unique positioning solutions for the industry.”

Septentrio designs and manufactures multi-frequency multi-constellation GPS/GNSS positioning technology for demanding applications. Reliable centimeter-level positioning enables machine automation improving efficiency and safety. Septentrio provides positioning solutions for industrial applications such as robotics, construction, survey and mapping, maritime, logistics and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

