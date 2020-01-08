SiFive and CEVA partners on edge AI SoCs

The partnership, as part of SiFive’s DesignShare program, is centered around RISC-V CPUs, CEVA’s DSP cores, AI processors and software, which will be designed into SoCs targeting an array of end markets where on-device neural networks inferencing supporting imaging, computer vision, speech recognition and sensor fusion applications is required. Initial end markets include smart home, automotive, robotics, security and surveillance, augmented reality, industrial and IoT.

Domain-specific SoCs which can handle machine learning processing on-device are set to become mainstream, as the processing workloads of devices increasingly includes a mix of traditional software and efficient deep neural networks to maximize performance, battery life and to add new intelligent features. Cloud-based AI inference is not suitable for many of these devices due to security, privacy and latency concerns. SiFive and CEVA are directly addressing these challenges through the development of a range of domain-specific scalable edge AI processor designs, with the optimal balance of processing, power efficiency and cost.