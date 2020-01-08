SiFive and CEVA partners on edge AI SoCs

January 08, 2020 //By Julien Happich
SiFive
SiFive has struck a new partnership with CEVA on the design and creation of ultra-low-power domain-specific Edge AI processors for a range of high-volume end markets.

The partnership, as part of SiFive’s DesignShare program, is centered around RISC-V CPUs, CEVA’s DSP cores, AI processors and software, which will be designed into SoCs targeting an array of end markets where on-device neural networks inferencing supporting imaging, computer vision, speech recognition and sensor fusion applications is required. Initial end markets include smart home, automotive, robotics, security and surveillance, augmented reality, industrial and IoT.

Domain-specific SoCs which can handle machine learning processing on-device are set to become mainstream, as the processing workloads of devices increasingly includes a mix of traditional software and efficient deep neural networks to maximize performance, battery life and to add new intelligent features. Cloud-based AI inference is not suitable for many of these devices due to security, privacy and latency concerns. SiFive and CEVA are directly addressing these challenges through the development of a range of domain-specific scalable edge AI processor designs, with the optimal balance of processing, power efficiency and cost.


neural probe

Wireless neural probe allows tetraplegic patient to walk an exoskeleton

Technology News | Oct 10,2019
September sales maintain momentum at TSMC

September sales maintain momentum at TSMC

Business News | Oct 10,2019
sensor fusion

ON Semiconductor partners with AImotive on sensor fusion platforms

Business News | Oct 15,2019
artificial intelligence

Making the artificial intelligence of things a reality

Feature Articles | Oct 21,2019
Google's Sycamore quantum processor shows 'supremacy'

Google's Sycamore quantum processor shows 'supremacy'

Technology News | Oct 23,2019
Startup company develops noise-free voice control for cars

Startup company develops noise-robust voice control for cars

Business News | Oct 23,2019

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.