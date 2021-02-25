Wearable UV-C LED air purifier tackles Covid-19

A company in Estonia has developed a wearable air purifier that used UVC LEDs to tackle Covid-19. The 1.2kg wearable unit creates a clean air zone around the wearer’s face without covering their face or restricting their breathing.

Respiray emerged from one of the world’s biggest UV LED buyers, Ldiamon, based on the Tartu Science Park in Estonia. Ldiamon is an expert in designing and manufacturing medical UV-C LED sensors for leading medical companies across Europe and includes scientists that have worked with Estonian, German and Russian universities on medical UV technologies.

The Respiray system sits on the shoulders to filter and disinfect air that the user breathes behind a transparent screen. The non-replaceable batteries last for up to 8 hours, driving an air flow of 55l/minute. The 18W USB-C charger takes 4 hours to charge.

The key is the air is disinfected with 265nm Aluminium Nitride UV-C LEDs from Crystal IS, a subsidiary of Asahi Kasei in Japan. The 265nm UV light has been shown to be effective at killing the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid-19.

In addition to its existing Klaran 60 mW UVC LEDs, Crystal IS has launched a 70 mW UVC LED for immediate production use and has an 80 mW engineering sample in its WD Series. All devices will take advantage of in-house production improvements which lower forward voltage and result in a tighter wavelength specification of 260 nm to 270 nm. These are priced under 15 cents per mW with supply agreement.

Next: Pre-orders