Wipro buys US ASIC design services firm

October 20, 2020 //By Peter Clarke
Wipro buys chip design service firm for $80 million
Indian IT consultancy Wipro is to buy Eximus Design of the US in a US$80m deal

Wipro (Bangalore, India) has agreed to acquire Eximus Design of San Jose, california.

Eximus is an ASIC design services company with expertise in semiconductor, software and systems design. It was funded in 2013 and has several hundred staff and design centers in India, Malaysia and Singapore, designing semiconductor IP, FPGAs, ASICs and SoCs for application in IoT, Industry 4.0, edge computing, Cloud computing, 5G and artificial intelligence.

"Eximius enables Wipro to strengthen market leadership in VLSI and systems design services by expanding our market presence and strengthening our technical leadership in the semiconductor ecosystem, to help accelerate silicon innovation for our customers," said Harmeet Chauhan, senior vice president of industrial and engineering services at Wipro, in a statement.

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the quarter ending December 31, 2020.

Wipro originally stood for Western India Palm Refined Oil

www.wipro.comwww.eximusdesign.com

