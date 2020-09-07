1.27mm pitch industrial connector system adds cable-to-board

September 07, 2020 //By Nick Flaherty
1.27mm pitch industrial connector system adds cable-to-board
The IDC cable assembly from Harwin is available as part of the Archer Kontrol 1.27mm pitch industrial connector system

Harwin has expanded its Archer Kontrol board-to-board industrial connector portfolio with cable-to-board assemblies.

The off-the-shelf IDC cable assembly options accompany the existing discrete connector components. These are available now direct from stock through Harwin’s global network of distributors.

On each of the assemblies, a ribbon cable is fitted with female connectors at either end, making it easier for engineers to implement Archer Kontrol units into systems. Cable lengths of 150mm or 300mm are available off-the-shelf, with other lengths available to lead time upon request. The IDC design offers engineers a low profile, highly flexible solution which will bend considerably to fit into tight spaces. The horizontal cable exit orientation also saves significant headroom above the connector.

The cable assemblies support all existing contact counts in this connector family (12, 16, 20, 26, 32, 40, 50, 68 and 80). To deliver greater durability, the contact areas have a gold flash finish deposited on them. A highly effective latching mechanism assures cable retention, resisting vibration and accidental disconnection. The connector system can handle data rates of up to 3Gbits/s.

Archer Kontrol connectors are used in industrial drives, factory automation systems, IIoT, robotics, rugged handheld equipment as well as other applications that need resilience to the vibrations, mechanical shocks, high humidity levels and extreme temperatures often found in modern industrial settings. The shrouded contacts also prevent potential damage from mismating and ensure continued interconnect integrity.

www.harwin.com

