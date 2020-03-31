If only you had been tracked

Although a retrofit data recording wearable isn’t much of a solution in today’s global pandemic, it might have helped if it had been the norm, hence the move from certain telco operators to offer mobile GPS data for scientists to correlate people’s movements with the Covid-19’s geographical evolution and predict future hotspots. Nevertheless, it is being adopted in countries where the spread of the virus is only nascent.

The new wristband features high accuracy contact tracing of any individuals who test positive for the disease. The Covid-19 BLE wristband is already being deployed by some countries in the Middle East as governments seek innovative ways to combat the virus while avoiding the major social and economic disruption that large-scale lockdowns cause.

"Our wristband is a much more effective alternative to confining an entire population which does not one hundred percent guarantee that transmission of the virus is stopped as a new outbreak may appear at any time," comments Accent Systems CEO, Jordi Casamada.

"Instead the majority of a population are allowed to continue living and working normally, and the focus shifts to the precision tracing and isolation of only those individuals who may have come into contact with someone who is infected, no matter how large or diverse that network may be."