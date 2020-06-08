Motion analysis camera platform offers superior resolution

June 08, 2020 //By Julien Happich
Motion analysis
The Arqus is Qualisys’ latest analysis camera platform, built to be natively waterproof and dustproof, while highly portable.

The unit comes with a wide array of compatible lenses, a 50% more powerful strobe, OLED display, and embedded active filtering technology. The Arqus is equipped with a brand new 26 MP full-FOV sensor, which surpasses the resolution of any other motion capture camera in the market by 10MP or more. This capability, along with advanced marker detection algorithms, allows for in-depth analyses and insights that would go unnoticed in other mocap cameras; such as the ability to distinguish small markers even in bright sunshine. The new camera uses the same unique daisy-chaining capability as its predecessor, the Miqus, which means significantly fewer cables to worry about. As an example, a 24-camera system from Qualisys results in nearly 80% less cabling than other systems, the company claims. The camera sports an integrated quick-release plate in addition to the standard ¼" tripod mounts.

Qualisys - www.qualisys.com


