NVMe U.2 industrial enterprise SSDs boast ultra high endurance

Greenliant is now sampling its NVMe U.2 EnduroSLC Industrial Enterprise EX Series solid state drives (SSDs) to customers that require ultra high endurance primary storage with low latency and high performance in extreme environments.
The new series provides ultra robust data retention and ultra high system-level lifetime endurance of 30 drive writes per day (DWPD) for 5 years. Designed with 1-bit-per-cell (SLC) NAND chips, the SSDs are offered in capacities from 800 GB to 1.92 TB, reaching up to 2,600/1,900 MB/s read/write. On-chip adaptive RAID improves SSD reliability and power interrupt data protection helps prevent data corruption during power failures. The units operate between -40 and +85ºC and supports AES 256-bit encryption and crypto erase.
