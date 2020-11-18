Segger moves RTOS to 64bits

November 18, 2020 //By Nick Flaherty
Segger moves RTOS to 64bits
Segger has developed a version of its embOS real-time operating system that supports 64bit ARMv8 processor cores.

Just as microcontrollers moved from 8 and 16bits to 32bits, so the move to 64bits is underways, says Segger in Germany.

Most IoT implementations currently use 32bit CPUs, but are starting migrating to higher performance 64bit CPUs, says the company. This is because the latest generation of SoCs and FPGAs with advanced peripherals (like SuperSpeed USB and Gigabit Ethernet) tend to also come with the more powerful 64bit CPU cores. Such peripherals are usually not available to the 32bit core devices currently deployed.

So the company has updated its embOS real time operating system to work on 64bit ARMv8 cores, while still running the same application software that is deployed on 32bit devices. This will ensure that the same deterministic real-time behaviour is maintained, while enabling even higher speeds to be delivered.

“Customers want to specify the latest SoCs or FPGAs for their systems, which are now integrating 64-bit processing resources,” says Til Stork, Product Manager for embOS at Segger. “In most cases we see companies switch to 64-bit not because they want to, but because they have to in order to benefit from state-of-the-art silicon featuring next generation interfaces. With embOS, the transition to using these more powerful chips is easy. At the same time, the application program remains streamlined, boots quickly and is fully under the control of the programmer.”

Memory footprint is just as important at 64bits as it is at 32bits. The 2500 byte kernel footprint of embOS enables the use of 64bit cores with just the on-chip RAM and cache memory as it also uses 162 bytes of RAM. This eliminates the need for external RAM, reducing the complexity and cost of designs.

The 64bit version of embOS has been run on an ARM 64bit processor core running on a 1GHz Xilinx Ultrascale FPGA on the  Avnet Ultra96 board (above). The context switching time is 360 cycles, which is 360ns on the FPGA implementation. It


Imagination in China lab RISC-V deal

Imagination in China lab RISC-V deal

Business News | Aug 20,2020
Iceotope is working with Schneider Electric and Avnet to cool the racks in the world's first climate-positive data centre in Sweden.

Immersive cooling for climate-positive data centre

Business News | Aug 21,2020
HPE completes the integration of Cray, ships ARM supercomputer

HPE completes Cray integration, ships ARM supercomputer

Business News | Aug 21,2020
Verification deal boosts avionic design safety

Verification deal boosts avionic design safety

Business News | Aug 21,2020
German embedded board and module maker congatec has been bought by a local private equity firm in a deal worth €115m ($136m).

congatec in €115m private equity deal

Business News | Aug 24,2020
Millimetre wave supplier restructures after collapse

Millimetre wave supplier restructures after collapse

Business News | Aug 24,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.