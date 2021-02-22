Two team on royalty free embedded camera and sensor API

February 22, 2021 //By Nick Flaherty
Khronos and EMVA have launched an exploratory group to look at an open, royalty free API standard for embedded camera applications

The Khronos Group and the European Machine Vision Association (EMVA) have teamed up to create an Embedded Camera API Exploratory Group to look at API standards.

The group is open to manufacturers, silicon vendors and software developers as well as universities and research institutes at no cost, to explore industry interest in the creation of open royalty-free API standards for controlling embedded camera and sensor systems.

A consistent set of interoperability standards and guidelines for embedded camera and sensor desigs could streamline deployment by manufacturers and system integrators. This would enable control camera sensors, depth sensors, camera arrays and ISP hardware to generate complex image streams for downstream processing, including edge AI and machine learning applications.

“Judging by the significant industry interest, the time seems right to organize an effort around identifying and aligning on the need for interoperability APIs for embedded cameras and sensors,” said Neil Trevett, president of the Khronos Group. “This is a topic that is very relevant to Khronos as our acceleration APIs, such as OpenCL, SYCL, and OpenVX are often used to accelerate sophisticated sensor stream processing. Our work is also very complementary to EMVA, and we are delighted that the two organizations are working together to bring a meaningful quorum from diverse parts of the industry into this cooperative exploratory process.”

All participants in the exploratory group will be able to discuss use cases and requirements for new interoperability standards to accelerate market growth and reduce development costs in embedded markets using vision and sensor processing and associated acceleration. If the group reaches significant consensus then Khronos and EMVA will work to initiate the proposed standardization projects at the appropriate organizations. 

Next: Embedded camera tech moves from PC to SoC


