Italian startup for 3D chiplet package co-design

February 03, 2021 //By Peter Clarke
Italian EDA startup offers IC, package co-design tool
MZ Technologies in Italy has launched a design tool for 3D system co-design called Genio

Monozukuri SpA in Rome, which trades as MZ Technologies, has launched a design tool for the 3D co-packaging of chips and chiplets down to the PCB level.

Genio supports the design of 2D, 2.5D and 3D multi-component systems and operates across multiple levels including die, chiplet, silicon interposer, package and PCB. There are three different versions specifically for 2D, 2.5D and 3D design. The tools uses standard design data formats to integrate with existing commercial EDA tools and this allows dedicated plug-ins to integrate into non-standard custom EDA flows. It has a graphic interface that provides an interactive 3D visualization of the complete system.

Monozukuri was founded in 2014 by a team of EDA IC and package co-design engineers with the intention of building 3D EDA technology from scratch that can deal with the I/O planning and optimization phase of physical implementation of complex 2.5D and 3D ICs. The tool includes floor planning, I/O planning and end-to-end interconnect planning combined with cross-hierarchical pathfinding optimization.

The company's founder and CEO is Anna Fontanelli.

www.monozukuri.eu

