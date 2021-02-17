Automotive edge AI chip designer Recogni raises $49m

Recogni has raised $48.9m (€40m) for its AI automotive perception module technology, bringing the total for the US-German company to nearly $75m.

The Series B financing round was led by WRVI Capital with Robert Bosch Venture Capital and will bring its vision cognition module (VCM) to market and expand its engineering and sales teams.

New investors Mayfield Fund and Continental joined GreatPoint Ventures, Toyota AI Ventures, BMW i Ventures, Fluxunit – OSRAM Ventures, and DNS Capital in the round.

Recogni’s VCM edge AI module combines machine learning in a low power ASIC for high-resolution, high-frame-rate image processing from multiple cameras concurrently in real time. The VCM is being designed to deliver perception performance and accuracy under all traffic, weather, and lighting conditions for self-driving cars, trucks, robotaxis, and robotic delivery vehicles.

The company is based in San Jose and Munich and is reported to be developing a processor capable of 1000TOPS, although it is not yet giving details. The commercial backers are an indicator of the interest in the technology.

“This investment is a strong endorsement of Recogni’s vision from venture and industry leaders. We are moving along our journey of solving the challenge of perception processing and power efficiency, by building the world’s highest-performing AI inference system at the lowest energy consumption,” said R K Anand, Recogni’s Chief Executive Officer.

“Continental has a strong focus on developing automated and autonomous vehicle technologies. Therefore, investing in Recogni perfectly supports our high-performance computing strategy for autonomous vehicle functions,” said Rouven Spinner, Investment Partner at Continental. “Our shared focus and complementary expertise enable us to see the value of Recogni’s vision cognition technology. We are excited to work with the Recogni team on next-generation perception technologies.”

“RBVC invests in innovative startups that can change the course of an emerging market,” said Luis Llovera, Managing Director at Robert Bosch Venture Capital. “The outstanding performance of Recogni’s solution