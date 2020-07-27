German test group expands across France and Poland

German test equipment maker Digitaltest has appointed new distributors for France and north Africa and for Poland.

The STPGroup will handle France and north Africa, while DAS will handle Poland.

"The STPGroup has an excellent reputation in the branch and is optimally positioned. Together with them, we want to expand further on the French market as well as in Tunisia, Morocco, Algeria and Libya," said Hans Baka, Managing Director of Digitaltest.

Digitaltest, based in Stutensee in Baden-Württemberg, develops and produces automated test equipment (ATE) for electronic circuit boards, software for automating production, and quality management systems. It optimises the entire manufacturing process as an interface between CAD, the testing process and production, as well as providing service and support, including complete outsourcing of PCB testing at locations worldwide.

The STPGroup was founded in 2006 by a team with more than 25 years of experience in the PCB industry and is based in Saint-Ismier in the district of Greno. In addition to the distribution arm, STPElectronics, the company also has a subsidiary for the production of mechanical devices and machines called STPMecanics. This allows the company to handle support more effectively. It also has its own research department (STPConcept) and is therefore able to develop its own systems, which are offered as complete solutions including service and maintenance.

"With Digitaltest, we are expanding our reference list with an exclusive partner that perfectly complements us with its high quality standards,” said Julien Vignard, sales engineer at the STPGROUP.

It is also appointed Dataline Automation Support (DAS) as new sales partner for Poland.

"With Dataline Automation Support we have a reliable local partner at our side to be able to satisfy the increasing demands of the rapidly growing electronics market in Poland. As an established supplier of production equipment in electronics production facilities, Dataline Automation Support has extensive knowledge and good contacts to the industry," said Baka.

Dataline Automation Support (DAS) was founded in 2005