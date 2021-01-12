Two team for 4D radar in industrial designs

4D radar chip designer Arbe Robotics has teamed up with Qamcom to expand the use of the technology from cars into industrial robots, security systems and traffic monitoring as well as commercial vehicles.

Qamcom in Sweden will develop custom imaging radar systems based on the Arbe chipset technology for both dynamic and static applications. The company is already part of the Hexa-X project working on 6G technology with terahertz frequencies.

The Arbe 4D radar chipset separates, tracks, and identifies objects in 2K ultra-high resolution in both azimuth and elevation using 48 receiving and 48 transmitting RF channels and a dedicated processor chip.

“Choosing Arbe as a partner was an obvious choice since there is no other radar chipset solution on the market that is comparative,” said Johan Lassing, CEO of Qamcom. “Traditional or contemporary radar solutions don’t solve the challenges that autonomous vehicles face. Arbe revolutionized radar by creating a sensor that provides a never-before-seen image which is close to the image that vision based sensors achieve that also has the properties of radar – Arbe’s 4D Imaging Radar Solution has the potential to be the primary sensor candidate for the sensor suite of any autonomous and semi-autonomous applications and next generation perception platforms.”

The 4D radar is already used for driver assistance designs with a variety of use cases including off-road, indoors, high speeds, long ranges, and a wide field of view. It enables accurate real time inference of the vehicle’s velocity, and mapping and localization in unmapped areas.

Post processing the radar data allows obstacle detection and avoidance, tracking and classifying objects in the entire field of view and determines their motion vector. It also provides precise and accurate free space mapping to distinguish drivable from non-drivable environments in any weather, lighting, or challenging environment condition including debris and dust, which challenges optical sensors. These perception capabilities are particularly crucial to the agriculture, construction, transportation, and truck verticals.

