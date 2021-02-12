Bosch boss calls for quantum commitment

The head of Bosch has called for more support for collaboration for a European quantum technology platform. He has committed the company to the development of quantum technologies for sensors and computing for finding new materials for automotive powertrain designs.

Dr Volkmar Denner, chairman of Robert Bosch has called for European industry to establish its own hardware platform for quantum computing. Companies such as Infineon are developing quantum processors and the European Space Agency and HiPEAC are both promoting quantum computing institutes in Europe.

“Most of the pioneering progress in quantum physics was made in Europe, and we have to do all we can to ensure that quantum technology is not just an American and Asian success story, but a European one as well,” said Denner who is chairman of the board of management of Robert Bosch GmbH and a limited partner of Robert Bosch Industrietreuhand that controls the company. A former head of R&D at the company, he is also He is also responsible for the Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH subsidiary and the Bosch business in China.

He calls for Germany to step up its collaboration with smaller countries such as Austria, the Netherlands, and Switzerland, which have already scored success in the field. But just as with other pioneering technologies, the overriding priority is an exchange between science and business at an earlier stage and in greater depth than up to now he says. This is despite the €1bn, ten year pan-European Quantum Flagship project that was set up in 2018 to coordinate and drive research and development.

“Quantum computers are several years away from commercial applications [but] if it wants to play a leading technological role in the decades to come, European industry should set up its own hardware platform for quantum computing," he said.

