Bosch boss calls for quantum commitment

February 12, 2021 //By Nick Flaherty
Bosch boss calls for quantum commitment
More industrial collaboration is needed to ensure Europe is not left behind in quantum technology, says Dr Volkmar Denner, the head of Bosch.

The head of Bosch has called for more support for collaboration for a European quantum technology platform. He has committed the company to the development of quantum technologies for sensors and computing for finding new materials for automotive powertrain designs.

Dr Volkmar Denner, chairman of Robert Bosch has called for European industry to establish its own hardware platform for quantum computing. Companies such as Infineon are developing quantum processors and the European Space Agency and HiPEAC are both promoting quantum computing institutes in Europe.

“Most of the pioneering progress in quantum physics was made in Europe, and we have to do all we can to ensure that quantum technology is not just an American and Asian success story, but a European one as well,” said Denner who is chairman of the board of management of Robert Bosch GmbH and a limited partner of Robert Bosch Industrietreuhand that controls the company. A former head of R&D at the company, he is also He is also responsible for the Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH subsidiary and the Bosch business in China. 

He calls for Germany to step up its collaboration with smaller countries such as Austria, the Netherlands, and Switzerland, which have already scored success in the field. But just as with other pioneering technologies, the overriding priority is an exchange between science and business at an earlier stage and in greater depth than up to now he says. This is despite the €1bn, ten year pan-European Quantum Flagship project that was set up in 2018 to coordinate and drive research and development.

“Quantum computers are several years away from commercial applications [but] if it wants to play a leading technological role in the decades to come, European industry should set up its own hardware platform for quantum computing," he said.

Next: Quantum medical sensors 


First steps to European multicore RISC-V chip for space

First steps to European multicore RISC-V chip for space

Technology News | Nov 16,2020
Qualcomm cleared to supply Huawei with 4G phone chips

Qualcomm cleared to supply Huawei with 4G phone chips

Business News | Nov 16,2020
AI for pesticide-free smart farming weed removal

AI for pesticide-free smart farming weed removal

Technology News | Nov 16,2020
People counter uses AI on ST microcontroller

People counter uses AI on ST microcontroller

Technology News | Nov 16,2020
AMD develops GPU for exascale computing

AMD details GPU for exascale computing

Business News | Nov 16,2020
SuperResolution added to world’s smallest camera module for medical imaging

SuperResolution added to world’s smallest camera module for medical imaging

Technology News | Nov 17,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.